Baby dead after being shot by pellet gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-year-old was killed after suffering a shot to the chest by a pellet rifle inside a house on the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive.

The Champaign County Coroner says Loryn Brown was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

In a statement, Champaign Police said, “Although this incident remains under investigation by the Champaign Police Department, the preliminary information suggests that this was just a tragic accident.”

This is a developing story, and this will be updated as more information becomes available.