Babies to benefit from genetic research

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois is now collaborating with Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) on a research protocol to more effectively diagnose and treat critically ill infants with unexplained illnesses.

This commitment to clinical innovation and research collaboration will enhance patient care and further the scientific understanding of rare genetic diseases in children.

The team at Rady’s Children’s Institute in San Diego has pioneered use of rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) to diagnose infants in intensive care and provide doctors with the most complete information available about the child’s condition.

RWGS is the most comprehensive and advanced genetic test available. Just a few drops of blood are needed to scan a baby’s entire genetic code for disease-causing errors. RCIGM swiftly communicates the results to attending doctors, typically in less than three days. Traditional diagnostics test just a few genes at a time and results can take weeks or months to come back.

For babies with a rare disease, the wait for answers can lead to a lifelong disability or even death. The first year of the program is funded, in part, by an anonymous gift of $200,000 to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. It is expected that more than a dozen babies will be tested during the first year of a two-year clinical trial in Peoria.