CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Savage Axe said they are opening an axe-throwing sports bar in downtown Champaign.

According to their website, Savage Axe will have two entrances, one at 114 S. Neil Street and another at 111 S. Walnut Street. They will have 10 throwing lanes along with TV’s, adult beverages and bar food.

A precise opening date for the establishment was not immediately available. However, they did say they would be opening in May.