Awareness week addresses ‘Burning Issues in the Kitchen’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Every 60 seconds someone across the country is burned seriously enough to require treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. A nation-wide campaign is working to prevent those burns and this year they are focusing on one area of the home…the kitchen.

This year’s National Burn Awareness Week (February 6-12) is themed “Burning Issues in the Kitchen.” Officials said the kitchen is the site for injuries such as scald burns and improperly using appliances.

“Be on alert,” said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. He then gave some tips on how to stay safe in the kitchen.

Stay in the kitchen while cooking

Create a 3-foot kid-free area around your stove or oven

Turn pot/pan handles around when cooking

If possible, use rear burners

Put hot liquids in the middle of your table and out of reach of children

Wear shoes when walking on pavement during hot summer months

Perez said following those tips would reduce the risk of accidentally burning yourself or setting off a fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), most ‘fire-related injuries’ are burns. If fact, approximately every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. sustains a burn injury serious enough to require treatment. The primary causes of injury include fire-flame, scalds, contact with hot objects, electrical and chemicals. Most of the injuries occur in the home. Today, 96.8% of those who suffer burn injuries will survive. Unfortunately, many of those survivors will sustain serious scarring, life-long disabilities, and adjustment difficulties. Office of the State Fire Marshal

Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director Philip Zaleski said there is a support group for burn survivors. It is available for adult survivors as well as caregivers. It is meant to create a safe space and a place for participants to share their experiences.

For more information about the program, click here.