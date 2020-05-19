Award honors teenager who survived crash & kept grades up during recovery

MODE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Stewardson-Strasburg High School student has gone through more in three months than most people, and yet the sophomore qualified for the honor roll and now has an award named after him.

Colin Kinkelaar lost his right leg in a car accident as he was driving to school. Kinkelaar was in a coma for seven days and says he feels lucky to be alive. During his recovery, Kinkelaar has devoted a lot of time to keeping his grades up. He says he owes a lot of it to the teachers helping him through this time.

Stew-Stras also announced the Colin Kinkelaar Perseverance Award. It will be given to a student every year. The school hopes Kinkelaar will be able to give the award to the new recipients while he’s still in school.