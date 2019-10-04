Award ceremony for teacher

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher will be honored with a national award for saving high school students and staff two years ago.

In September 2017, Angela McQueen stopped a 14-year-old shooter in the school cafeteria. She suffered several injuries and hearing loss in both ears. The school district announced she received the Carnegie Medal in June. On Sunday, October 6, she will be honored in a ceremony at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon at 4:00 p.m.

McQueen and nearly 20 others from throughout the U.S. and Canada received the Carnegie Medal this year for risking their lives to save others.