DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Hope Academy has gone through some big changes this school year. "William Harris Elementary School closed as an elementary school, and so we put those students here," said Sarah Schrader, Principal at Hope Academy. They went from about 500 to over 700 students. The school had a teacher shortage, so now there's a bigger need for more help. "More kids so more opportunities for students to have some difficulty with their peers," said Schrader. "Hope has a larger number of vacancies which is definitely having an adverse effect on the climate and teaching and learning," said Jeff Dase, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.

The district formed a Help Hope Committee. Volunteers will have one hour time slots to come into the classrooms to assist teachers. You don’t need teaching experience, but must go through a district volunteer process and background check. Melverta Wilkins just signed up. "If any part of this community is failing or if any part of the community is needing help that is what we do. We all kick in and we support," said Wilkins.