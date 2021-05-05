Autopsy says man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said preliminary autopsy results were released for a man who died after he was involved in a police chase on Monday.

In a news release, troopers said 32-year-old Brandon Shockley was wanted for attempted murder in Indiana. Officers were chasing him on I-70 and deployed stop sticks, which caused his vehicle to get a flat tire. His vehicle went off the road and landed in a ditch on westbound I-70 near milepost 153 in Clark County, Illinois.

“Indiana law enforcement officers gave verbal commands to the driver at which time a gun shot was fired from inside the vehicle,” said troopers. “A Vigo County, Indiana Sheriff’s Deputy and a West Terre Haute, Indiana Police Officer fired their duty weapons at the vehicle.”

When officers approached the vehicle, they found Shockley dead in the driver’s seat. He had a gun with him.

Troopers said preliminary autopsy results indicated that Shockley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. They said he was not hit by shots fired by any officer.

An investigation into this matter is still on-going.