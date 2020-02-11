Autopsy results released for man engulfed in grain bin

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner released the cause of death for a man that she said died in a grain bin.

In a release, Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said 61-year-old David Lowis died from suffocation after being engulfed in corn grains in a grain bin. Lowis was pronounced dead Monday morning at a rural Morrisonville farm where he was working. Winans said he fell in a bin full of corn.

The coroner’s office and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the situation.