Autopsy results released for man engulfed in grain bin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner released the cause of death for a man that she said died in a grain bin.

In a release, Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said 61-year-old David Lowis died from suffocation after being engulfed in corn grains in a grain bin. Lowis was pronounced dead Monday morning at a rural Morrisonville farm where he was working. Winans said he fell in a bin full of corn.

The coroner’s office and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.