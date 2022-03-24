DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds.

The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as an ax or hatchet. Defensive type injuries were identified on the arms and hands of the victim.”

According to the autopsy result read by Day, Beams tried to fight for her life but died from her serious head injuries and a large blood loss.

On January 27, Decatur Police found Beams’ body wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom of a house on South Haworth Avenue. Detective James Weddle said the house belonged to Daniel Boehme who was the victim’s boyfriend at the time. The detective also said an ax was found next to Beams’ body.

Beams and Boehme had an “on and off” romantic relationship that sometimes led to domestic violence, Detective Weddle added.

Boehme was arrested on January 31 by Decatur Police. He is currently in the custody of the Macon County Jail.