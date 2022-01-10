Autopsy finds no drug use, foul play in Bob Saget’s death; 911 audio released

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation report for comedian and actor Bob Saget was released Monday by Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that Saget was expected to check out Sunday and his family had been unable to get ahold of him.

Family members contacted the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, in Grande Lakes. Security sent a team member to perform a welfare check.

When the security team member entered the room, he noted all the lights were off.

Investigators found no signs of foul play. The room was “orderly” with Bob Saget’s items on the nightstand, TV stand, closet, and bathroom.

According to the report, Saget’s “left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.”

He observed that Saget was on his bed and was “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.” No pulse or breathing was detected.

According to deputies, Saget last used his room key to enter the room at 2:17 a.m.

Hotel management spoke with Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to inform her of his death. He was then pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m.

An initial autopsy found no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.

911 call

Officials released 911 audio from after Saget was found. In it, the caller is heard describing him as “unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse.” You can listen to the redacted audio below:

Saget was scheduled to go on tour in a number of Florida venues, including Orlando, Ponte Verde Beach, West Palm Beach and Dania Beach.

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” He also was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.