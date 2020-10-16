Auto shop offers free oil changes for single parents

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An auto shop is helping families who are struggling during the pandemic.

Koester Homes and Valentine Tire & Auto teamed up to give away up to 100 oil changes to single parents. They recognized the stress these families may feel, especially this year. They are hoping this makes a difference in people’s lives.

“It’s so good to help people out whenever you can and to lend a helping hand, ” said Tiffany Koester. “This has been such a tricky year for everyone and if we can be a slight way of assisting them and helping, that’s really what we’re aiming for.”

Anyone interested can call Koester Homes at (217) 210-4944 and pick up a voucher this Saturday between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Koester Homes is located at 304 S. Market Street in Monticello.

The oil change can be scheduled any time in the next six months.

