Update 6:12 p.m.

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.”

Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, thanked all first responders and citizens who assisted in the successful search.

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello and Piatt County are asking for the community’s help in finding a teenager with autism who went missing on Friday.

Kayden Kelly, 18, was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon, possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelly is described as being 5′ 11″ tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Kelly was last seen wearing a gray Reebok sweatshirt, black pants and camouflage Crocs.

Anyone who sees Kelly or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.