Authorities to release police shooting body camera video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One day after the community mourned the loss of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim at his funeral, law enforcement authorities plan to release police body camera video that shows how he died.

Investigators who have reviewed the video say it will be released to the press on Thursday afternoon. The images, along with new information from prosecutors, could shed new light on how the shooting unfolded.

State police have confirmed Darion Lafayette did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and even if he had one at one time, his three felony convictions would have prohibited him from legally having a gun. Authorities have not explained how they believe Lafayette came into possession of the weapon.

Lafayette died in the shootout with police last week. Police were responding to a domestic violence call when the shooting occurred.

