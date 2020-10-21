Authorities searching for man after fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are searching for a man they said lives in the originating point of a fire from Monday.

Paris Fire Chief Brian Gates said crews were called to a fire at a house near South Central Avenue and West Elizabeth Street shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. When firefighters got there, they found smoke and fire coming from the house.

The chief stated the house was converted into six apartment units. Four of those units are occupied. When crews arrived, they were told no one was home, but then later learned that someone was in there. So, as firefighters battled the flames, they searched for a man that was reportedly in the building.

They were not able to locate the man. Gates said they searched all around the building and in the surrounding area, but could not find him. The chief stated they would not have left the scene if they believed the man was in there.

After the chief called in two investigators from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office, they were able to determine the fire originated in the unit that belonged to the missing man, Larry Arrasmith.

Now, they are looking for Arrasmith to make sure he is safe. They also want to ask him some questions regarding the fire so they can determine what caused it. As of Tuesday evening, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

If you know where Arrasmith’s location or know anything about this fire, call Chief Gates at (217) 466-5670.