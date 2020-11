PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Tracey Shaffer, 48, was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on Tuesday, November 10 leaving a friend’s house on W. North Street in Cerro Gordo. Her family said she needs medical attention, and she’s driving a blue Pontiac.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 217-762-5761.