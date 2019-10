CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are looking for a missing man.

66-year-old Charles Egner was last seen walking in a wooded area on Wednesday in Martinsville wearing a camo shirt and camo pants. Officials say he has dementia.

Authorities spent more than six hours looking for him Wednesday in dense woods and small water areas. They will start searching again Thursday morning.

If you have seen him, call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 826-6393.