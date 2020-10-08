Authorities search for missing, endangered man

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man that is considered missing and endangered.

In a news release, officers said 50-year-old Ronald R. Buecker was last heard from early Wednesday morning. His car was found in a cornfield in the 13300 block of Cotton Hill Road in Pawnee.

He was last seen wearing a blue Illini polo shirt with an orange “I” on it and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Buecker’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (217) 753-6666.