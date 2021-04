EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman reported missing last week.

On April 20, the sheriff’s office said Crystal Shoot was reported missing from Kansas. However, a few days later they said she was found and thanked several law enforcement agencies as well as her family and friends for their help. A post on the Missing Person’s Network Facebook page also relayed a message of gratitude for the agencies and people who helped find Shoot.