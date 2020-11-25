Authorities report scam regarding Shop with the Sheriff event

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said someone is calling residents claiming to be raising money for Shop with the Sheriff, but they said it is a scam.

In a news release, Lt. Jamie Belcher with the sheriff’s office said they have received a couple calls about someone claiming to be raising money on behalf of the Macon County Sheriff’s F.O.P #144 for the event. “This individual is not associated with the Sheriff’s Office, nor is the money going towards the event,” said Belcher. He also stated the group does not ask for donations over the phone.

If you gave this person money or personal information, Belcher said you should call law enforcement to file a report. He also encouraged those who receive this call to hang up the phone.

Deputies are investigating this crime. If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at (217) 424-1319.