Authorities on scene of deadly crash

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding to a crash between a Sullivan school bus and a SUV.

It happened south of Sullivan on 800 North and IL Route 32.

The Moultrie County coroner is on scene, as are firefighters, the sheriff’s department, sullivan police and state police. State police have not realeased any details about the crash including the victims, or how many wre hurt.

Route 32 is blocked at the intersection going south and traffic is being rerouted. The intersection will be closed until 9 p.m.

A traffic reconstruction team is on the way.

This story is developing.