Authorities looking for suspect after stolen truck recovered

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after officials in Edgar county recovered a stolen truck.

The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was reported stolen in Mattoon on Thursday. It was found wrecked near county roads 2100 N and 200 E, which is near Routes 36 and 49. That’s between Newman and Hume, and to the south.

On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office says anyone in the area should lock their doors and watch for someone walking. They believe the suspect is still around.

They say law enforcement is in the area investigating and looking for the suspect. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it by calling 217-465-4166.