DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bomb threat was made toward the county jail on Wednesday.

Officials said the threat was made via phone call at 10 a.m. The caller did not provide any specifics about the threat nor any information that would give a physical location.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Fire Department searched the jail perimeter and the attached courthouse facility. After 30 minutes, officials said, the search was discontinued, and the threat was deemed a false alarm.

Although plans were made to evacuate the jail, courthouse and Sheriff’s Office headquarters should the threat be confirmed, the plans were never used and the facilities remained occupied.

The person who made the threat remains unidentified. If found, they could be charged with falsely making a terrorist threat, a Class 1 felony in the State of Illinois,