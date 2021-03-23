Shooting leaves one man dead, another in hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting.

It happened in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out for shots fired at a vehicle at 7:18 at the Crossing Too liquor store.

Authorities said the car drove into Bergen Park after being shot at where it stopped after hitting a tree. A 21 year old man was found dead a the scene. A 20 year old man was taken to St. John’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. No word on his condition, only that he is stable.

The sheriff said the suspect ran away. Authorities brought in a K-9 unit, but was unable to find them.

If you have any information, contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story