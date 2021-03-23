Shooting leaves one man dead, another in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting.

It happened in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out for shots fired at a vehicle at 7:18 at the Crossing Too liquor store.

Authorities said the car drove into Bergen Park after being shot at where it stopped after hitting a tree. A 21 year old man was found dead a the scene. A 20 year old man was taken to St. John’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. No word on his condition, only that he is stable.

The sheriff said the suspect ran away. Authorities brought in a K-9 unit, but was unable to find them.

If you have any information, contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.