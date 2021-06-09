Authorities investigate deadly shooting

Paris, IL. (WCIA) — An autopsy is scheduled for a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett says 31-year-old Matthew Morgan, of Paris, died at the hospital.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to West Arthur Street.

Barrett says several people who called 911 stated that Morgan was shot after an argument with a neighbor.

Officers performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived to the scene.

The Edgar County Coroner, the Paris Police Department, and Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.