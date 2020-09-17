Authorities investigate after human remains found in rural area

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said they are investigating after human remains were found in rural Rantoul.

In a news release, authorities said the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Rantoul Police Department were called out to the area of 3100N County Road 1838 East around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They were responding to a report of a dead individual lying in a waterway in a field.

When officers arrived on scene, they found what was reported to be human remains. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office took the remains and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Officials said the autopsy will start the identification process and attempt to determine the cause of death.

Officers said their initial investigation indicated the remains appeared to be a man and were found near the area where a bicycle belonging to David Franklin, who had been reported missing on September 3. “At this point in time, authorities are unable to confirm the human remains are that of David Franklin.”