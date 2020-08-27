Authorities increase enforcement for ‘Saturation Saturday’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Drivers are expected to see an increase in officers on the road during “Saturation Saturday” on August 29.

The day is a collaboration between Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Illinois State Police, local law enforcement agencies and IDOT. In a news release, officials said “Saturation Saturday” is to “remind motorists that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a dangerous crime.”

Officials said while impaired driving fatalities have steadily gone down in the last 20 years, crash data shows over 300 people in Illinois die in alcohol-impaired crashes each year.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other drug or impairing substance is simply not worth the risk,” said IDOT Bureau Chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Luckily, it’s a risk that’s easily avoided by planning ahead for a sober ride home. Make the right choice. It’s literally a matter of life or death.

Officials said “Saturation Saturday” was created two years ago by MADD’s Illinois Chapter. During the event, authorities step up enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road. “The goal is to save lives by reminding motorists that driving under the influence is a serious crime with sobering consequences.”