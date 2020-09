RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is hoping to get closure after police found a dead body in a rural area of Rantoul.

The Champaign County coroner did an autopsy Friday morning, but police said DNA results are not immediately available. Officers suspect it could be David Franklin based on how close the remains were to where they found his bicycle.

Franklin went missing last month. Police do not think violence has anything to do with Franklin’s disappearance or the remains they found.