Austin’s Place Women’s Emergency Shelter moves to new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Austin’s Place Women’s Emergency Shelter is moving into its new location this week to provide some relief.

It is at 504 north Market Street in Champaign in partnership with CU at Home. Austin’s Place has bounced around from local churches and hotels for the past 13 years.

The new permanent home will better serve women in need. It can house up to 14 women at a time. There are bedrooms, showers and restrooms, along with lounge and laundry areas.

“A lot of times we lose sight of the underlying issues that come with being in a homeless situation,” said Rob Dalhaus III, CU at Home executive director. “They may have underlying substance abuse issues, trauma, mental health issues, they got evictions in their background, felonies, misdemeanors. They have all these things working against them.”

The new space allows volunteers to provide year-round shelter to women for the first time in 20 years. It will officially open on Friday.