Aurora mayor officially announces run for Illinois governor

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora has officially enter the crowded field for Republicans running for governor.

Richard Irvin made the announcement Monday with the launch of his campaign video and website. He is the first Black mayor of Aurora, which is the state’s second-largest city.

Twenty-nine year-old State Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville will be Irvin’s partner as Lt. Governor.

Sources told WGN Reporter Tahman Bradley that billionaire Ken Griffin and multiple elected Republican officials would back Irvin and endorse him over the rest of the already declared 2022 GOP candidates.

The primary election takes place June 28. The winner will face Gov. JB Pritzker in November.