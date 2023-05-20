CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced lane closures for the pavement of Augusta Drive as part of the city’s 2023 Concrete Street Improvements Project beginning Monday, May 22.

During the pavement project, from Robert to Theodore Drives, the northbound and westbound lanes of Augusta Drive will be closed. The city said that section of Augusta Drive will temporarily become one-lane, one-way eastbound and southbound traffic only.

City officials advise drivers to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices, and marked detours. They also advise to not park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are posted “No Parking.”

The city encourages drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this construction season.

Work on August Drive is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 27.