URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s bird-spotting week for Champaign County.

The Audubon Society is hosting its annual Bird-a-Thon. It’s a week-long fundraiser for the Kendeigh Memorial Fund. Teams go out to search for as many bird species as they can find while collecting pledges.

The money raised helps the organization give out grants to fund research involving birds in Illinois.

“Well, I was involved with it for forty years and I guess I was one of the first bird-a-thon people,” said Beth Chato, a board member with the Audubon Society. “I guess we were looking for something that would be impactful and over the years it has had a considerable impact on bird life in Illinois.”

You can sign up or pledge on the society’s website.