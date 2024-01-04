DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced audition dates for the second annual Danville’s Got Talent.

The competition will return on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at The Fischer Theatre. Auditions take place on Jan. 18 and 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the basement of City Hall (17 West Main Street).

Performances must be five minutes or less, and performers must reside in Vermilion County. There will not be an accompanist for music, but there will be a Bluetooth speaker available, so auditionees are asked to bring an audio file on their phones for performances that require music. Virtual Zoom or FaceTime auditions may be considered for large instruments that cannot be easily transported to the basement location. Virtual auditions will still be held during your chosen timeslot.

Officials encourage auditionees to sign up early to reserve their ideal audition times. They also said auditionees should expect to not only perform in the competition on March 1, but participate in rehearsals during the day. Those that are unavailable that day are asked not to audition.

The auditions will involve a panel of judges and a videographer. The videographer will conduct a quick interview with auditionees, and finalists will be chosen by the judges. Finalists will be notified at the following auditions.

To sign up, visit this link or email Event Coordinator Rheanna Ollis at rollis@cityofdanville.org.