SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security found the state lost over $5 billion to fraudulent unemployment claims during the first two years of the pandemic.

The audit gave a more in-depth look at the flaws in the system and how much money was lost.

“Five billion plus dollars walk out the door. Just gone,” Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said. “I mean, gross incompetence doesn’t even come close to what this is.”

Rose started the push for the audit in the Senate. Before this audit, the exact numbers were not made available, but it was clear that billions were sent out to fraudulent requests.

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) responded to the new audit by pointing to the problems other states had during the pandemic.

“I want to remind you that this happened all over the country,” Pritzker said. “There’s not a state that was unaffected by fraud, and attempts to get unemployment claims filled. In California and New York, California, $20 billion of fraud. New York, $8 billion of fraud, and you can go every state throughout the country and you’ll see numbers like that,” Gov. Pritzker said.

IDES was quickly overwhelmed at the start of the pandemic. Backlogs of people built up quickly and it led to increased wait times for people who desperately needed the benefits.

The audit found that the state was foregoing certain security checks to ensure that people were getting their benefits — a strategy that states across the country implemented. The audit also found that as the pandemic continued, the same problems persisted.

“We all understand that during the first months of COVID, everybody was was doing the best they could under awful circumstances,” Rose said. “But as time went on, it became absolutely clear to, again, not just me but members of both sides of the aisle, that there was a major problem, a major security problem when we were being robbed blind.”

$2 billion was paid out to fraudulent claims from the state’s standard Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. Meanwhile, $3.24 billion was sent to fraudulent claims from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

“So we’ve now done a lot of work on those systems to make sure that they’re not only avoiding fraud, but making sure that we’re providing a system that’s easy to access online in particular, so nobody has to wait in line if they don’t have a problem,” Pritzker said.