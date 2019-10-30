Audit for deadly intersection underway

Audit being done to see if anything can be done to improve safety

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA)—It’s been more than a month since two people died in a school bus crash near Sullivan. Now IDOT workers are on the scene looking at safety improvements. Crews are doing a road safety audit to see what be done. The intersection is south of Sullivan near 800 North and Route 32.

Last month five year old Tyson Mendoza and 56 year-old Lori Samples were killed there. IDOT says they have had crews out there the past few days. Federal Highway Administration and law enforcement are also helping to see if that intersection can be improved. More than two years ago a bus carrying the Teutopolis boys’ basketball team was hit by a mini van that pulled out in front of them.

There was also a deadly crash between a school bus and an SUV in September. IDOT says they were contacted to see if a road safety audit could be done. The Federal Highway Administration says a road safety audit is used to figure out what areas of the road may be a safety concern and what opportunities there are to eliminate or lessen those issues.

IDOT says they are still gathering data at this point, so it is too soon to say what the possible outcomes might be. However, they say it is their intention to perform the analysis as quickly as possible to see what can be done.