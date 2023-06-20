DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The auction is once again open for a historic Decatur mansion after a previous attempt to sell the property fell through.

Power’s Mansion was bid on earlier this month and won for $300,000 by a Decatur ministries group. But the group didn’t have enough money readily available to secure the bid.

As a result, the mansion is once again up for bid, starting at $45,000 and bids increasing at $10,000 increments. But History of the Heartland, which is overseeing the auction, is being clearer on the rules this time around. The deposit will be five percent of the bid or $2,500, whichever is greater, and the winning bidder must have all of the money available when the auction closes.

History of the Heartland is hoping that whoever wins the auction this time around plans to restore the mansion, which has fallen into disrepair.