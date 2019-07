PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Many items will be auctioned off at PBL Eastlawn School on Saturday.

It was closed after this school year and is set to be torn down. Before that happens, officials say they are auctioning off everything inside.

The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the school. They will have a variety of desks, chairs, maps, and more. You can take a look at those items during a preview Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.