Auburn School District prepares for return to in-person learning

AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — Auburn School District #10 is preparing to bring back in-person learning.

In a message to families, Auburn School District Superintendent Darren Root said starting October 19, grades kindergarten through 5th will have in-person learning from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. He then stated those who do not choose to return will have distance learning support in the afternoon. A K-5 specific plan will be posted on the district’s webpage by Friday.

Starting November 2, the entire district will follow that format. Root said a specific plan for the junior high and high school will be posted by October 16.

Teacher in-service days will take place on October 15 and 16 in preparation for this plan.

“All precautions will be put in place with high integrity and masks and temperature checks will be required,” stated Root. “At any time there is cause for alarm, we will return to remote learning.”