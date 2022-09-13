SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois man has pleaded guilty to two federal charges from the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors said 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. Friday for two assault charges, one involving a law enforcement officer.

Court documents found that Woods tackled a Capitol police officer into a bike barricade after a different individual sprayed an irritant in their eyes. Later, Woods shoulder tackled a member of the news media with a camera walking away from the crowd, leading him to drop his camera.

Woods was arrested in Springfield in June 2021.

Woods’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023. The maximum sentence for assaulting a law enforcement officer is eight years and the maximum sentence for a federal assault charge is one year.

More than 265 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the Jan. 6th insurrection.