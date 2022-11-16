SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Auburn man is facing several charges, including murder, for his suspected role in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 last week.

Shane Woods, 44, was indicted on six counts by a Sangamon County grand jury on Wednesday. The charges include first degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

State Troppers said their investigation determined that Woods’ pickup truck got onto I-55 in Chatham and started driving in the wrong direction the night of Nov. 8. After a short distance, Wood’s truck hit two cars; a semi-truck was also damaged when it drove through debris immediately after.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars hit was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The coroner identified her as Lauren Wegner, 35 of Clayton, N.C. The other car contained a senior couple from Granite City; they are expected to be ok.

Woods was booked into the Sangamon Couty Jail after his release from the hospital on Nov. 11. He is being held on a $2 million bond, but Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright is petitioning for bail to be denied, citing the threat he poses to himself and others.

Court records show that the Illinois State Police uncovered evidence to establish Woods’ mental state at the time of the crash. In addition, Wright said that Woods made several statements before and after the crash that established his intent to enter the highway to hit another vehicle with the knowledge that such act created a “substantial probability of great bodily harm or death to other persons.”

Based on this evidence, Woods was charged with first degree murder as opposed to reckless homicide.

At the time of the crash, Woods was on release and awaiting sentencing on federal charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Woods was charged with eight counts in connection to that event; he pleaded guilty to two assault charges earlier this year, admitting to attacking a police officer and a member of the media. His sentencing for these charges had been scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

“Under the circumstances of the offenses charged herein and the federal offenses for which the defendant is pending sentencing, the defendant poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of himself and all persons he may encounter if released prior to trial,” Wright said in his petition. “As a consequence of the foregoing, there is no condition or combination of pre-trial release conditions that can sufficiently mitigate the real and present threat posed by the defendant.”