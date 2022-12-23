ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police are asking for help in locating a 20-year-old woman who ran away from home on Thursday night and into the extreme cold.

Police Chief Rob Bross said Karen Fennessy may be suffering from a mental health issue that led her to leave home. Fennessy is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a gray winter hat.

Photo courtesy of Atwood Police

Bross added that Fennessy was last observed Thursday night in the area of Central Avene and Kentucky Street. He asked anyone living in Atwood to check their garages, outbuildings or unlocked vehicles and report any concerns to 911.

First responders from Atwood Police, Atwood Fire, Arthur Fire and the Sheriff’s Offices of both Piatt and Douglas Counties will be walking in the area as part of the search effort.