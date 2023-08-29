ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old woman was recently found dead in its town.

Joe Duncan, Atwood’s Chief of Police, said that on Aug. 19, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were informed of an unresponsive woman at 209 North Iowa Street. When they and EMS personnel arrived, they found the woman inside, unable to be saved.

The woman was identified as Meyha Evans, and Duncan said the circumstances of her death were found to be suspicious.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Duncan added that more details will likely be released in the future as the investigation continues.