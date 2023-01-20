ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning.

Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals were found in the area.

There is no danger to the public, Bross added.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Saturday. Atwood Police is investigating alongside the Piatt County Coroner’s Office.