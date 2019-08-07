RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– An attraction in Central Illinois is gaining worldwide recognition. Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch was rated the number 4 spot to put on your bucket list. That comes from the July edition of “American Way” magazine. There were places from all over the world that made the list including—Machu Pichu in Peru and Niagara Falls. One of the owners says there’s a reason she feels their company stands out from others on the globe. The owners say they have tour buses come in from all over the nation, but the Champaign County Convention Bureau has also helped to increase their popularity.
Attraction gets global recognition
Magazine puts destination on bucket list