MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorneys will be given important documents about the death of an area toddler. Twanka Davis is charged with the murder of 2-year old Ta’Naja Barns. Davis’ pretrial was Tuesday.

The state’s attorney says the information will be given to both the prosecution and defense. The details are important because Ta’Naja was in and out of the care of DCFS.