Attorneys general warn online giants about third-party price-gouging

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has added his voice to a coalition urging online giants Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist to “rigorously monitor price-gouging practices by online sellers” who use those sites.

Raoul joined 33 other attorneys general across the country today in issuing letters to the five companies; while the companies’ cooperation with state efforts to stop price-gouging in general was acknowledge, they were urged “do more to monitor listings by third-party sellers.”

llinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 33 attorneys general, today urged Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist to rigorously monitor price gouging practices by third-party online sellers.

“At a time when my office could be assisting people who are concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact their mortgage, rent and student loan debt payments, my office is devoting significant resources to investigating individuals who are attempting to benefit from the public health crisis by putting profits before people,” Raoul said. “While these online platforms have worked cooperatively with my office to address allegations of price gouging, I encourage them to do more on their own to help us stop this practice, which prevents residents and health care workers from accessing the crucial items needed to stop the spread of the covonavirus.”

Already, a 2-liter bottle of hand sanitizer was listed for $250 on Craigslist earlier this month. Similarly, an 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer was listed for $40 on Facebook Marketplace and packs of face masks were listed for $40 and $50 on eBay, also earlier this month.

Raoul specifically reached out to eBay “after receiving a a complaint about a seller listing a package of toilet tissue for sale for $49,000.”

Raoul and the coalition encouraged the online marketplace platforms to adopt the following practices to protect consumers from price gouging, according to a press release:

Prevent exorbitant price increases from occurring in the first place by setting and enforcing price increase limits based on a 90-day average of the item’s price before an emergency begins.

Trigger price gouging protections prior to an emergency declaration, such as when systems detect pending weather events or future possible health risks.

Create a complaint portal for consumers to report potential price gouging.

Raoul encourages people to report unfair pricing and other unfair business practices connected to the COVID-19 outbreak by visiting the Attorney General’s website.