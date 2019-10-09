Police report: Singson drunk when shots fired

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In court Wednesday, Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Banach read a summary of the police report filed regarding Illini Union Director Jamie Singson’s arrest. Singson was taken into custody Tuesday morning shortly before 2 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault.

The charges allege that, on October 7, 2019, Jennifer Thorne called police to report that Singson, her ex-fiancé, was drunk. She said he fired a gun and threatened to hurt himself. She told investigators Singson said he had “nothing to live for” and had held a gun to his head.

Thorne was able to hide until police arrived. Singson told police he didn’t know what was going on and denied what happened and that he had a gun.

Police found multiple guns, which they seized, and saw holes in the ceiling of the living room.

Singson was released on bond Wednesday. He must post 10 percent of his $75,000 bond.

Bannach requested, as a condition of Singson’s release, a no-contact order between Singson and Thorne and from her home. He also requested that Singson not be allowed to posses a firearm or ammunition. Judge Thomas Difanis granted those requests.

Singson waved his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleas not guilty. He’s scheduled back in court November 19th at 11 a.m. in B13.

Andrea Souflee filed an order of protection against Singson in 2003. That order was dismissed in the same year.

The university said their Threat Assessment Team will review this situation.