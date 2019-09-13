Attorney of man accused of killing deputy plans to request change of venue for trial

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The attorney for the man accused of fatally shooting Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum is planning on requesting a new venue for the trial.

In Fulton County Court on Friday, suspect Nathan Woodring’s attorney Nicholas Cotta said he is drafting a file to request a change of venue. He plans to have that by the Oct. 11 hearing. It is unknown where exactly the trial could move to.

McDonough County Judge William Poncin took over the case and reserved half a day for the hearing.

A McDonough County hospital did blood tests on Woodring, and officials with the Illinois State Police are going to take the blood samples and keep them in a storage facility.

Dr. Terry Killian is supposed to do a fitness exam and evaluation on Woodring.

Woodring, 42, of Avon, was charged with first-degree murder at the end of June for the death of deputy Chisum. Woodring has since asked for a jury trial.