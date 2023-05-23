SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new report released by the Attorney General’s Office showed Catholic Diocese across Illinois underreported the number of clergy members credibly accused of assaulting children.

In total, the Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s comprehensive report found that there were 451 clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing nearly 2,000 children since 1950.

Before this investigation started, the six dioceses across Illinois only reported a combined 103 people that were credibly accused.

The report about the Catholic Church covering up child sexual abuse in Illinois in all six dioceses in the state was released Tuesday. The report is a result of four years of investigating and a continuation of a 2018 report by former Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Before Madigan opened an investigation, neither the Peoria nor Springfield dioceses had posted a list online of clergy members who were substantiated as child sex abusers. By the end of 2018, both dioceses listed 19 abusers from the on their websites. Now with the report published Tuesday, the Attorney General found 32 clerics in Springfield with substantiated claims they sexually abused children and 51 in the Peoria diocese.

“It is my hope that this report will shine light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust to abuse innocent children, and on the men in church leadership who covered up that abuse,” Raoul wrote in the report.

Champaign and Vermillion County parishes are a part of the Peoria diocese, while Sangamon and Macon County parishes are in the Springfield diocese.

The Attorney General noted that the Springfield diocese does not include nine of the abusive clergy members and eight listed for the Peoria diocese.

“The Diocese of Springfield refuses to include [Father John] Beatty on its list of substantiated abusers, because “Beatty did not hold a parochial ministry in this diocese,” referring to a parish ministry,” the report reads. “But Beatty taught for years in a Catholic high school in Springfield, with day-to-day access to children.”

Advocates with groups like Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests said Raoul’s report is important to help keep the Catholic Church accountable.

“They want it to just go away,” SNAP Leader for Chicago Larry Antonsen said. “It’s not going to do that if we keep having more and more people standing up. And I think that’s happening. And I think that’s what’s getting them worried.”

Springfield Diocese

Bishop Thomas Paprocki, who has led the Springfield Diocese since 2010, said the steps he has taken as bishop. He noted in a statement the diocese is not aware of any incident in nearly 20 years.

“The Attorney General’s inquiry into the history of clergy sexual abuse of minors in this diocese has served as a reminder that some clergy in the Church committed shameful and disgraceful sins against innocent victim survivors and did damage that simply cannot be undone,” Paprocki said. “As bishop of this diocese, I cannot undo the damages of the past, but I have been and continue to be fully committed to ensuring we do all we can to prevent abuse from happening again.”

Peoria Diocese

Like Paprocki, the Peoria bishop noted most of the sexual assaults detailed were half a century ago.

“The steps that the Church in the United States put into place some twenty years ago have gone a long way to address the scourge of sexual abuse and it is our sincere hope that other areas of our society will implement similar safeguards that protect the most vulnerable among us,” Bishop Louis Tylka said.

Resources for survivors

The Attorney General’s office recommends any survivor struggling with child sexual abuse by a member of clergy to reach out for support. They shared these resources to contact:

To report sexual abuse by a cleric directly to a diocese, you can call the Springfield diocese at 217-321-1155 or the Peoria diocese at 309-677-7082.