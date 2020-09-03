Attorney General: Be on alert for robocalls with false claims about vote-by-mail

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday residents in the state were receiving robocalls that make phony allegations in an effort to discourage people from voting by mail.

A press release said some voters reported getting robocalls claiming voting mail could result in their private information being shared with third parties. It added calls may play an automated recording that alleges people who vote by mail will have their information shared with the Centers for Disease Control to “track people for mandatory vaccines, police departments, and law enforcement in order to locate individuals who have outstanding warrants, and creditors to help find people who owe outstanding debt.”

Raoul urged people Thursday to disregard any messages containing such false claims. People can instead direct their questions about voting by mail, or in person, to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The release said Illinois expanded voting by mail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the law signed this summer, voters who submit an application for a mail-in ballot before Oct. 1 must receive their ballot no later than Oct. 6,” it continued. “The Board of Elections recently reported that more than 1.3 million voters have so far requested mail-in ballots. As potentially millions of residents continue to apply, Attorney General Raoul is cautioning residents to be alert for robocalls and other misinformation aimed at discouraging people from voting by mail.”

“Many Illinois residents will opt to vote by mail as we all take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the spread of COVID-19. We have already seen efforts to discourage people from voting by mail, and it is likely that those efforts will intensify as the November election approaches,” Raoul said in the release. “I am urging voters to be aware that Illinois law does not permit election authorities to share personal information, regardless of the voting method you choose. If you receive a call, email, or text trying to convince you otherwise, please report the contact to my office or the Illinois State Board of Elections.”

Voters in Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania were also receiving similar calls. Raoul said his office has contacted those attorneys general as they monitor the extent of the issue.

“Voting by mail is as secure and confidential as in-person voting, and it’s the safest method of voting for those concerned about COVID-19 exposure,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Steve Sandvoss. “Voters should not fall prey to disinformation schemes like this one.”

Attorney General Raoul urged voters to ensure their registration is up to date with the Illinois State Board of Election’s office. He also recommended voters to check the status of their vote-by-mail application, by contacting their local election authority. In addition, he reminded voters they can vote early.

Attorney General Raoul also encouraged residents to call his Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield,) or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale) if they have received a fraudulent call or have been subject fraud relating to voting.

Voters also can contact the Illinois State Board of Elections online or by calling 217-782-4141 or 312-814-6465.